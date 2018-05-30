Millions face hike in SSE gas and electricity bills

The average cost of energy will increase by £76 for more than two million people.

SSE is the last of the 'big six' to increase prices.

Energy company SSE is increasing electricity and gas bills by an average of £76 a year.

The 6.7% price hike will affect 2.36 million customers in the UK.

This will equate to an average increase of around £1.50 a week for customers buying both gas and electricity.

Perth-based SSE said the price rises were due to an increase in wholesale energy costs, alongside the government's planned introduction of a price cap on energy tariffs.

It is the last of 'big six' energy companies to increase prices this year.

Stephen Forbes, chief commercial officer of SSE Energy Services, said: "We deeply regret having to raise prices and have worked hard to withstand the increasing costs that are largely outside our control by reducing our own internal costs.

"However, as we've seen with recent adjustments to Ofgem's price caps, the cost of supplying energy is increasing and this ultimately impacts the prices we're able to offer customers."

