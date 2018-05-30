Burial and cremation fees for children to be abolished

The Scottish Government will provide £500,000 funding towards the move.

Some councils charge a fee for child burials and cremations. PA

Fees for the burial or cremation of children are to be abolished in Scotland.

The Scottish Government and council body Cosla have agreed to work together to remove all local authority charges for child burials and cremations.

Most councils do not charge a fee currently but the move will ensure that no bereaved family across Scotland faces such a cost.

The move is supported by Scottish Government funding of around £500,000.

Communities Secretary Angela Constance said: "The death of a child is one of the most tragic experiences that anyone can go through.

"At such difficult times, it is important that we look to support parents and families.

"We have been actively looking for some time at ways in which we can further support bereaved parents in Scotland with funeral costs.

"Most local authorities do not charge child burial and cremation fees but the picture across Scotland is a mixed one, as local authorities introduce adult burial and cremation charges at different ages across the country.

'We agree with Cosla that no family should have to pay to bury or cremate their child' Angela Constance

"We agree with Cosla that no family should have to pay to bury or cremate their child. I am therefore delighted to confirm this agreement between the Scottish Government and Cosla."

Councillor Elena Whitham, Cosla spokeswoman for community well-being, said: "Scottish local authorities have had a long-standing commitment to waiving or discounting their charges for children's funerals and cremations.

"It is truly awful to have to manage the burden of a funeral or cremation for a child.

"We are acutely aware that none of us plan for the financial costs because we don't expect it to happen to our families.

"For some, any charges can lead to high-cost borrowing and financial crisis.

"We are pleased to work together with the Scottish Government to ensure that all local authorities can fully commit to removing their charges for the burial or cremation of those aged under 18."

