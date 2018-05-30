  • STV
  • MySTV

RBS shareholders hit out at executives over branch closures

STV

They also said that the treatment of customers was unacceptable.

Closures: Shareholders urged bosses to review recent closure announcements.
Closures: Shareholders urged bosses to review recent closure announcements.

RBS shareholders have lashed out at executives over branch closures and its treatment of small business customers.

Shareholders at its AGM on Wednesday urged bosses to further review or completely halt closures, with the bank having recently announced plans to close 162 branches across England and Wales.

It adds to 259 closures announced last autumn.

Chairman Howard Davies blamed the latest round of closures on its competition responsibilities linked to its £45bn government bailout during the financial crisis, having scrapped plans to sell off its Williams & Glyn network.

Instead, RBS is being forced to encourage SME customers to switch to other lenders in hopes of increasing competition.

"It would be difficult for customers to transfer or get them to transfer if their branches were still open," the chairman said.

Chief executive Ross McEwan added that he was "well aware of the issues" for communities and vulnerable customers, but said the take-up of digital banking had been "much more dramatic than I would have expected."

"I'm convinced that if we as a bank don't respond or put in place other alternative actions ... this bank will continue to have difficulties."

Regional officer Lyn Turner batting away suggestions that changing banking behaviour was the cause of so many closures.

"This is purely about profit. They are turning their backs on local communities and local businesses."

Shareholders also vented anger over the company's mistreatment of small business at the hand of its now defunct turnaround unit, Global Restructuring Group (GRG), having been accused of pushing firms towards failure in the hopes of picking up assets on the cheap.

Gavin Palmer, who said he "only bought shares in RBS to sort you out and your bad practices" also pushed Mr McEwan on his apology over GRG, asking whether it would have been made if MPs on the Treasury Select Committee had not pushed so hard for the full report's release.

Mr Davies insisted that the bank did apologise for "parts of the bad treatment" which were identified in the report, but admitted the report "did tell us things we did not know." 

"Did you not listen to what people were saying at previous AGMs?" Mr Palmer asked. 

"Did you not see (former chief executive) Mr (Stephen) Hester go bright red with shame as soon as GRG was mentioned? 

"Did you not notice all the shareholders...complaining about the bad treatment in small business, medium, large, listed PLC's as well?" 

Mr Davies replied that the board carried out its own review into the controversial division.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.