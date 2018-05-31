News Stand: Cardboard cop out, Journalist faked death
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, May 31.
Today's Daily Record have Cardboard cop out as force deploy life-size cut-out.
The National: Nicola Sturgeon says 'SNP report rejects austerity.'
The Times of Scotland: Brexit deal on security is blocked by France.
The Scotsman: Station faces closure as fire service battles £400m bill.
The Herald also lead with Fire stations face closure over £400m repair backlog.
And finally the Guardian has 'I faked my own death to avoid Kremlin hitman' says journalist.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.