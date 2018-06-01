Man rescued by helicopter after getting stuck on cliff

It is thought the man was walking along a path through the area when he became stuck.

Helicopter: Man was rescued on Thursday.

A man had to be rescued by a helicopter after he became stuck nearly 300ft up a cliff.

People on a nearby yacht raised the alarm after noticing the man in difficulty at The Bad Step on the Isle of Skye, coastguards said.

The coastguard helicopter winched the man to safety and flew him to Broadford Airstrip where he was said to be safe and well.

Mallaig RNLI lifeboat stood by during the rescue which took place at around 8pm on Thursday.

It is thought the man was walking along a path through the area when he became stuck at The Bad Step on the south of the island.

