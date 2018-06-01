News Stand: Fireball tragedy mum's agony, Rajoy on ropes

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, June 1.

News Stand: 01/06/2018.

Today's Daily Record: 'Someone knows who killed my son.'

The Times of Scotland: Fox urges Brussels to avoid US trade war.

The Scotsman: Public services face cuts to plug £1.7bn black hole.

The National: Adios! Rajoy's on the ropes.

The Herald: Sexism and ageism to be branded hate crimes in UK first.

And finally The Guardian: US pushes allies to brink of trade war.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.