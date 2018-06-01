Flood alerts across Scotland as torrential rain hits

Every part of the Scottish mainland is at risk of flooding on Friday and Saturday.

Hamilton: Heavy downpours have already hit roads. Kelly Cook / Twitter

Flood alerts have been issued for the Scottish mainland as torrential downpours and thunderstorms have begun to hit the country.

There is a risk of flooding across Scotland on Friday and Saturday, according the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The Met Office has already put in place yellow weather warnings for much of the next two days, with torrential rain and hail expected.

Traffic Scotland tweeted a warning to motorists on the M74 to take care with "lots of surface water" already on the motorway.

Rainfall: Downpours will begin in southern and central parts. STV Weather

Severe showers in the coming days could bring flooding to homes and businesses as well as possible power cuts and is likely to disrupt transport.

There is also a chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

In a statement, Sepa said: "Heavy thundery downpours are likely to affect areas across Scotland during Friday and again on Saturday.

"It is currently not possible to define exactly what areas will be affected and some areas will miss the worst of the heavy showers and thunderstorms.

"However where these thunderstorms do occur they are likely to bring torrential rain.

"People should be aware and prepared to act."

'It is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.' Scottish Environment Protection Agency

It continued: "If these showers coincide with built-up areas there is a risk of surface water flooding to properties and roads, and disruption to infrastructure and travel.

"There is also a risk of flooding to properties and roads from smaller rivers and watercourses if the heavy downpours occur over small urban or fast responding catchments."

"Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property."

Despite the showers there will be plenty of sunshine between the downpours and temperatures in the west will remain in the 20s on Friday and into the weekend.

'The slow-moving nature of these showers won't help, as this means if you get caught under one, it could stick around for a while with rainfall quickly accumulating.' Sean Batty

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Thunderstorms will develop on Friday morning initially across Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway, before drifting slowly north into central areas during the afternoon.

"Thunderstorms will also develop over the Cairngorms, Monadhliath mountains and the north Highlands, and drift north into Moray and Inverness later.

"These storms will bring some heavy downpours, although amounts will vary widely over small distances."

He added: "On Saturday frequent thunderstorms will develop through the day, with central and western areas again seeing the bulk of them.

"The cloud tops could exceed 25,000 feet meaning some of the storms could be severe, with torrential rain and hail possibly leading to flooding issues.

"The slow-moving nature of these showers won't help, as this means if you get caught under one, it could stick around for a while with rainfall quickly accumulating.

"More severe thunderstorms can be expected on Sunday in similar areas, and like Saturday's downpours, these could lead to flooding and a risk of disruption to transport."

