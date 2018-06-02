Flood alert as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Scotland

Lightning and hail storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office says.

Flood warning: Met Office forecasts heavy rain nationwide (file pic). © Iain Farquhar

Flood warnings are in place nationwide ahead of heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to sweep across Scotland this weekend.

Lightning and hail storms are also possible on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office has warned.

The forecaster has issued a yellow alert covering most of mainland Scotland on Saturday, as well as western and southern Scotland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, environmental agency Sepa has put 16 flood warnings in place.

The Met Office forecasted: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by late morning on Saturday, mainly across inland parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"Some of the storms could be severe, and with generally light winds, will be slow-moving.

"Whilst some areas may escape with a dry day, where storms do develop, torrential downpours are possible.

"There is the potential for 20 to 30mm of rain to fall in an hour, and as much as 40 to 70mm in two to three hours.

"As well as heavy rain, frequent lightning and large hail are also possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.