Around 10,000 people join Dumfries pro-independence march

It follows a recent march in Glasgow which attracted an estimated 35,000 people.

Dumfries: Thousands march through Scottish town. Alan Gatt

Around 10,000 people have marched through the streets of Dumfries in support of Scottish independence.

The event on Saturday afternoon was organised by pro-indy campaigners All Under One Banner (AUOB).

It follows a recent march in Glasgow, also organised by AUOB, which attracted an estimated 35,000 people.

Ahead of Saturday's event, organiser Manny Singh said he would consider a turnout of between 1000 and 2000 a success.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "An estimated 10,000 people took part in today's procession in Dumfries."

AUOB organised buses to take supporters from Glasgow to Dumfries and encouraged people to bring food to donate to local food banks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently said she intends to "restart the debate" on Scottish independence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.