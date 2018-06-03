  • STV
  • MySTV

Self-harming in Scottish jails doubles in four years

STV

Prisoners hurt themselves on 532 occasions in 2017 compared to 277 in 2013.

HMP Grampian: Recorded largest number of incidents in 2017 (file pic).
HMP Grampian: Recorded largest number of incidents in 2017 (file pic). HEMEDIA/SWNS Group

Self-harming in Scotland's prisons has almost doubled in the last four years.

Prisoners hurt themselves on 532 occasions last year - the equivalent of about ten incidents a week - compared to 277 in 2013.

In Scotland's only all-female jail Cornton Vale, prisoners were recorded self-harming 27 times in 2013, up from 59 in 2017.

In Barlinnie the total went from seven to 20, while staff at Edinburgh's Saughton Prison recorded 74 incidents last year, compared to 26 in 2013.

There were 121 incidents of self-harm in 2017 at the HMP Grampian "super-jail" in Peterhead - the highest number of any prison that year.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1401244-a-lot-of-work-to-do-to-improve-rehabilitation-in-jails/ | default

Liam McArthur, justice spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, who obtained the figures through a Freedom of Information request, said an urgent reform of mental health care in prisons is needed.

"The Scottish Prison Service have been active in improving the identification and recording of self-harm," he said.

"But it is still troubling to see the extent to which self-harm is taking place in Scotland's prisons. Reform of prison mental health care is urgently needed.

"A year ago I wrote to the justice secretary calling for action to address this self-harm epidemic, yet in his parting salvo this week chief inspector of prisons David Strang warned prisoner health care remains an issue.

"Incarceration doesn't mean people should be deprived of the same access to health care as anyone else in the community."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.