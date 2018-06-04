News Stand: Breast cancer breakthrough, A90 bridge cracks

Here are the newspaper front pages from around the country on Monday, June 4.

#Scotpapers: Ed Sheeran fights ticket touts.

Catch up on the headlines across Scotland on Monday.

The Scotsman leads on a breast cancer breakthrough in the form of a new gene test which could spare thousands of women from chemotherapy.

The Daily Record has the backing of superstar Ed Sheeran in its campaign against secondary ticketing giant Viagogo.

The Press and Journal covers cracks which have appeared on a new bridge under the A90 just weeks after it opened.

The National leads on a civil service report outlining drastic scenarios in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Herald reports that gangs are preying on the elderly to take over their homes for drugs and racketeering purposes.

Finally The Courier covers the reopening of two decades-old cold cases centred around bodies washing up in Fife.

