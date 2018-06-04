  • STV
Flooding to hit parts of Scotland as thunderstorms return

Andy McLaren

A yellow warning is in place for areas including South Ayrshire and western Perthshire.

Flooding: Loss of power may occur.

Flooding is expected to hit parts of Scotland with the return of thunderstorms.

A yellow warning is in place for areas including South Ayrshire and western Perthshire between 1pm and 8pm on Monday.

Homes could be flooded while a loss of power may occur due to the heavy rainfall.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Heavy thundery showers have affected central and western Scotland over the last couple of days.

"Most of these have now eased away, however, a few thundery showers are still likely in some western parts.

"Areas most at risk are South Ayrshire, western Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll, southern Highlands and western Perthshire."

The weather comes just days after 16 warnings were put in place across the country over the weekend while Ballater in Aberdeenshire was hit by flash floods. 

"Like the last few days, these will bring torrential downpours and due to very light winds, the showers will be very slow moving and rainfall will accumulate quickly over small areas.

"The rest of the week is looking quiet as high pressure regains control with more warm and sunny weather in the west but again the north and east will stay much cooler."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.