Scottish rider killed in crash during Isle of Man TT race

Adam Lyon, 26, from Helensburgh, crashed during the Supersport 1 Race.

Adam Lyon: Was a newcomer to the Isle of Man TT. ACU Events Ltd

A Scottish rider has been killed during a race at the Isle of Man TT.

Event debutant Adam Lyon, 26, from Helensburgh, crashed during the Supersport 1 Race on Monday.

Organisers said the accident happened on the third lap of the race, just after the 28th mile of the course.

ACU Events Ltd said in a statement: "Adam Lyon, 26, from Helensburgh in Scotland, was killed in an incident during the Supersport 1 Race today at the Isle of Man TT Races.

"The accident occurred at Casey's, just after the 28th mile of the course, on the third lap of the race.

"Adam was a newcomer to the TT this year.

"He qualified in 24th place for today's race with a fastest lap of 122.261 which he improved to 122.636 mph on the opening lap of today's race.

"His fastest lap of the TT course - 123.443 - was in Friday's Superbike qualifying session.

"Adam lapped at 122.499 as a newcomer at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2017, finishing 11th in the second Supersport race.

"He finished sixth in the 2010 Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship with podiums at Croft and Silverstone.

"ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Adam's family and friends."

