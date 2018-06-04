Red head emojis to launch alongside cupcakes and bagels
Unicode's Emoji 11.0 update will feature a total of 157 new symbols.
Emoji depicting ginger people will be officially launched on Tuesday.
Cupcakes and bagels also feature in Unicode's Emoji 11.0 update as well as lobsters, a toolbox and toilet roll.
A total of 157 new symbols will be added.
The site Emojipedia showcased them all in a YouTube video:
After the update, a total of 2,823 emojis will be available.
But users have been advised the new symbols will not to immediately be visible as different mobile systems and operating systems will need to update before they can support them.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.