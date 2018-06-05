News Stand: Tagged criminal free to kill man, 'debt trap'
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, June 5.
Here are the headlines around the country this Tuesday.
The Daily Record and The Scotsman lead on the case of James Wright, who murdered a father-of-three while unlawfully at large shortly after being released from prison.
The Courier reports on the misconduct hearing of Dr Vaishnavy Laxman, whose failure to deliver a baby by caesarean section contributed to the decapitation of the boy during birth.
The Herald covers new figures suggesting thousands of Scots who rely on social care are falling into a "debt trap" due to rising care charges.
And The National leads on plans for a major pro-independence march in Edinburgh in October.
Finally The Times reports that MI5 officers went uncover to thwart Britain's first all-female jihadist terror plot.
