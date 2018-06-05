News Stand: Tagged criminal free to kill man, 'debt trap'

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, June 5.

#Scotpapers: Senior gynaecologist found guilty of misconduct.

Here are the headlines around the country this Tuesday.

The Daily Record and The Scotsman lead on the case of James Wright, who murdered a father-of-three while unlawfully at large shortly after being released from prison.

The Courier reports on the misconduct hearing of Dr Vaishnavy Laxman, whose failure to deliver a baby by caesarean section contributed to the decapitation of the boy during birth.

The Herald covers new figures suggesting thousands of Scots who rely on social care are falling into a "debt trap" due to rising care charges.

And The National leads on plans for a major pro-independence march in Edinburgh in October.

Finally The Times reports that MI5 officers went uncover to thwart Britain's first all-female jihadist terror plot.

