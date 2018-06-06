News Stand: NHS staff shortage, father loses second child

Here are the newspaper front pages from around the country on Wednesday, June 6.

#Scotpapers: Proclaimers-backed pro-indy fund has £120,000 in the bank.

Catch up on the headlines across Scotland this Tuesday.

The Scottish Daily Express and The Scotsman lead on the latest NHS staffing figures showing record numbers of nurses leaving the health service.

While the Daily Record reports on the story of a father who has lost his second child after his son was found dead in Thailand.

The Press and Journal covers remarks made at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster, saying Grenfell could have been avoided if lessons had been learned.

And The National carries an exclusive on a new pro-Scottish independence fund backed by The Proclaimers which has already raised £120,000.

Finally The Times leads on a policy shift from Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party to favouring a "softest" Brexit.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.