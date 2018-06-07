News Stand: Trade war risk to whisky, Rolls Royce gift
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, June 7.
Here are the headlines around the country this Thursday.
The Scottish Daily Express leads on the threat to Scotch whisky of a trade war between the EU and the US.
The Daily Record reports on the controversy over a £230,000 Rolls Royce gifted to Glasgow City Council.
The National covers a poll suggesting Scots back Holyrood having control over immigration and Trident.
The Press and Journal leads on accidents during the construction of the new Aberdeen bypass.
The Scotsman reports on a "crisis in care" with families asked to step in to fill the gap.
And The Herald covers a "chronic" shortage of labour on Scottish fruit farms.
