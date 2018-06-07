News Stand: Trade war risk to whisky, Rolls Royce gift

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, June 7.

#Scotpapers: Scots 'want Holyrood in control'.

Here are the headlines around the country this Thursday.

The Scottish Daily Express leads on the threat to Scotch whisky of a trade war between the EU and the US.

The Daily Record reports on the controversy over a £230,000 Rolls Royce gifted to Glasgow City Council.

The National covers a poll suggesting Scots back Holyrood having control over immigration and Trident.

The Press and Journal leads on accidents during the construction of the new Aberdeen bypass.

The Scotsman reports on a "crisis in care" with families asked to step in to fill the gap.

And The Herald covers a "chronic" shortage of labour on Scottish fruit farms.

