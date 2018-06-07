Scottish composer awarded with Queen’s Medal for Music

Thea Musgrave, 90, received her award during an audience with the Queen.

Award: Queen presents medal to Thea Musgrave. PA

Scottish composer Thea Musgrave has been awarded the Queen's Medal for Music 2017 by the Queen.

The 90-year-old, of Edinburgh, received her award at Buckingham Palace during an audience with the head of state.

Ms Musgrave said: "Although much of my career has been on an international stage, this Medal represents my British heritage.

"It also recognises the impact my Scottish roots has had on my music - which continue to this day to inform and nourish my work and to anchor my role in the world."

The award, established in 2005, is presented annually to an outstanding individual or group of musicians who have had a major influence on the musical life of the nation.

The composer is the 13th recipient of the award, and follows violinist Nicola Benedetti, who received the 2016 honour.

Judith Weir, Master of The Queen's Music, who chaired a committee which oversaw the award's nomination process, said: "Scottish-born composer Thea Musgrave has been a musical pioneer for many decades.

"With innovative use of space, sound and colour, her work has made rich contributions to numerous genres, including opera and orchestral music.

"Now aged 90 and resident in New York, she is still energetically at work, a warm-spirited, optimistic inspiration to her many listeners, performers and colleagues around the world."

