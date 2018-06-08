News Stand: 'Suspicious' death at nature park, Boris leak

Here are the newspaper front pages from around the country on Friday, June 8.

#Scotpapers: House of Fraser axes dozens of stores.

Catch up on the headlines across Scotland this Friday.

The Courier leads on the "suspicious" death of a man found in the car park of a nature reserve in Angus.

The Daily Record tells the story of a woman who was raped by a man she met through an internet dating site.

The Herald reports calls for health secretary Shona Robison to quit over failing to meet targets to reduce bed-blocking.

The National covers a survey suggesting a rise in confidence among Scots in the economic prospects of an independent Scotland.

The Times leads on the leak of unguarded comments about Trump and Brexit made by foreign secretary Boris Johnson during a private dinner.

And The Scotsman reports on the planned closure of a spate of House of Fraser stores including one on Edinburgh's Princes Street.

