Flood alert as thunderstorms to hit parts of Scotland

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for areas including Glasgow on Saturday.

Raid: Flooding warning in place.

A flood alert has been issued with thunderstorms set to hit parts of Scotland.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for areas including Glasgow on Saturday between midday and 9pm.

It comes just a week after parts of Aberdeenshire, including Ballater, were hit by flooding due to the storms.

On Sunday, areas including Edinburgh, Moray and the Lothians will also be hit by heavy rain.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "The showers become more widespread on Saturday and will again be heavy and thundery.

"The Met Office has issued their yellow warning covering many central and western parts of the mainland to cover the risk of localised issues.

"You may have noticed with recent showers that have cropped up, they have been extremely localised, with some areas experiencing flooding while somewhere just a few miles away continues to bask in the sunshine.

"This will be the case with Saturday's showers, so not everyone will be affected, but if you're within the yellow warning area, you should expect thundery showers as a risk."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5792813626001-flash-floods-as-heavy-rain-and-thunderstorms-hit-scotland.jpg" />

Sean added that he doesn't expect the thunderstorms to be as heavy on Sunday but areas will still be at risk of flooding.

He added: "On Sunday, the main focus of the showers should move to more eastern parts of the country, such as Moray, Aberdeenshire, Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders.

"The showers shouldn't be quite as potent as the ones on Saturday, with a reduced risk of impacts, but there is still a risk some may become thundery."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.