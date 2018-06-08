Arise King Kenny: Football legend awarded knighthood

The sports icon has been honoured for his services to football, charity and the city of Liverpool.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5795398155001-arisekingkenny2.jpg" />

Scots football legend Kenny Dalglish has been awarded a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

The sporting icon was honoured for his services to football, charity and the city of Liverpool.

Sir Kenny is joined on the list by Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson, who becomes a dame.

Actor Tom Hardy is also recognised for services to drama, receiving a CBE, while Keira Knightley is made an OBE for services to drama and charity.

Sir Kenny, 67, said he was "hugely grateful" for the award and dedicated it to three managerial greats.

The ex-footballer and his wife, Marina, have also helped raise millions of pounds for cancer treatment through the Marina Dalglish Appeal after she successfully battled breast cancer.

Sir Kenny said: "Obviously it was for others with more education and knowledge than myself to decide whether or not I deserved a knighthood and it goes without saying that I am hugely grateful to them for the decision that they have made.

"All I can say is that from my own point of view I am definitely no more deserving of an accolade like this than Jock Stein, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley were.

"I am just fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time and I would like to dedicate this honour to them because without the standards that they set at Glasgow Celtic and Liverpool, individuals like myself would not have been able to thrive as much as we did."

Legend: Sir Kenny pictured at his beloved Anfield. Liverpool FC

Sir Kenny enjoyed a glittering career with Celtic and Liverpool, where he won six league titles and three European Cups.

The striker also made a record 102 international appearances for Scotland.

He went on to become successful manager and his honours at Liverpool, included three league titles and two FA Cups.

This included the first ever league and cup double by a player/manager in season 1985/86.

Sir Kenny also led the club through its darkest hour, the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy, and supported the families during their long quest for justice.

He later steered Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title, won the League Cup during a brief stint as Celtic boss and managed Newcastle United.

'The most important thing to stress is that this honour is not a reflection of myself."It is a reflection of everyone who has played a part in my life and my career.' Sir Kenny Dalglish

In an Liverpool FC interview Sir Kenny acknowledged those who helped him become one of Britain's most decorated footballers.

He said: "The most important thing to stress is that this honour is not a reflection of myself.

"It is a reflection of everyone who has played a part in my life and my career.

"Nobody achieves anything alone, especially in football, and in my case any success I have enjoyed has been due to the contributions made by my family, the players, coaches and managers that I was fortunate enough to work with and the supporters who backed me.

"This instance is no different.

"The enjoyment that I have derived from being involved in football for as long as I have is outstripped only by the sense that I've been hugely fortunate to have the right people around me at all times.

"None more so than my family whose support allowed me to focus on playing and managing, sometimes to the detriment of their own aspirations and ambitions.

"They share this honour as much as anyone else because without them none of this would have been possible."

Icon: Kenny Dalglish is Scotland's most capped player. Peter Robinson / EMPICS Sport

Dalglish also reflected on an epic footballing journey that took him from the gravel pitches of Glasgow to some of the world's most famous stadiums.

He said: "Similar sentiments apply to those in football who believed in me sufficiently to give me opportunities and who backed me on and off the pitch in a multitude of ways.

"At Milton Bank Primary, High Possil Secondary, Glasgow Boys, Cumbernauld United, Celtic, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United I was fortunate to be supported and accompanied by individuals who gave me a chance to do my job to the best of my ability, whether as a player or a manager.

"I have always appreciated the roles that they played in my life and that applies even more on this day as it does on any other."

Dalglish's Knighthood is also recognition for his contribution off the pitch in support of the Hillsborough families and The Marina Dalglish Appeal.

He has helped to raise over £10m to improve cancer care across Merseyside.

Family: Kenny and wife Marina have helped raise more than £10m for cancer care across Merseyside. PA

Bishop James Jones, former Chair of the Hillsborough Independent Panel, praised Sir Kenny.

He said: "Kenny Dalglish showed truly exceptional pastoral care to the Hillsborough Families from the day of the disaster.

"His humanity and compassion comforted and sustained the community of the bereaved and survivors, and indeed the City itself, in an exceptional way and over the long period in which they were not believed.

"He put their needs above his own reputation.

"The global culture of football has many negative features.

"His honour sends out a signal that the world of football and society at large, value his humanitarian and compassionate leadership which are an antidote to the values of fame and fortune so often associated with football today.

"He is truly an exceptional role model."

'Kenny Dalglish showed truly exceptional pastoral care to the Hillsborough Families from the day of the disaster. His humanity and compassion comforted and sustained the community of the bereaved and survivors, and indeed the City itself, in an exceptional way and over the long period in which they were not believed.' Bishop James Jones

Others recognised include the brother of aid worker David Haines, who was murdered by Islamic State extremists, is made an OBE for his work against terrorism.

Mike Haines dedicated the honour, for voluntary service to tolerance and education in the UK and abroad, to his younger sibling, who was beheaded by Islamic State extremists in 2014 after being taken hostage in Syria.

And following a wave of terror attacks which struck the UK in 2017, former assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Mark Rowley, who led the national response, is honoured with a knighthood.

Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the boss of chemical company Ineos who this year topped the Sunday Times rich list with £21.05bn, receives a knighthood for services to business and investment.

Remarkable females including a nun fighting modern slavery and a businesswoman who made her fortune in fake tan are among those honoured in this 100th anniversary year of women's suffrage.

Sports stars recognised include wold heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and footballer Jermain Defoe.

Japan-born Nobel prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, knighted for his services to literature, said he was "deeply touched to receive this honour from the nation that welcomed me as a small foreign boy".

Former Second World War nurse Rosemary Powell, who at 103 is the oldest on the list, is made an MBE for voluntary service to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, having spent 97 years collecting for the charity.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.