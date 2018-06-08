More than 100 Scots recognised in Queen's honours list

  • STV
Mike Haines, whose brother David was murdered by Islamic State,has been awarded an OBE.

Mike Haines: Terror victim's brother awarded an OBE.
Mike Haines: Terror victim's brother awarded an OBE. PA

More than 100 "exceptional" Scots from fields including science, sport, education and business have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Football legend Kenny Dalglish and Professor James Hough, who helped detect gravitational waves, are among those to be given knighthoods along with book shop founder Tim Waterstone.

Mike Haines, the brother of aid worker David Haines, who was murdered by Islamic State extremists in 2014, has been awarded an OBE for his work in striving to reject terrorism.

The 51-year-old from Dundee receives the honour for voluntary service to tolerance and education in the UK and abroad, after setting up the Global Acts of Unity (GAU) project, which promotes peace and tolerance in schools across the country.

Mr Haines, who was "both honoured and humbled" to be included in the honours list, dedicated the award to his brother David who was beheaded after being taken hostage by militants in Syria while working for an international relief agency four years ago.

The father of two said: "David - this award is for you, brother.

"Your commitment and courage are a constant source of inspiration. You devoted your life to helping others, and in this I hope you see your mission lives on."

In 2017 he delivered more than 70 sessions in UK schools as part of the GAU project, seeking to empower students with the ability to reject hatred, and to stand up to extremist narratives being spread by both Islamist and Far-Right groups.

Professor Hough has been recognised for his role in detecting gravitational waves.

The University of Glasgow academic was part of the international team that detected gravity waves - ripples in spacetime - a hundred years after Albert Einstein predicted their existence.

The 2016 discovery was described as "the biggest scientific breakthrough of the century" and Prof Hough, who worked on the project for more than 40 years, has since been recognised with a gold medal from the Royal Astronomical Society, one of the highest accolades in science.

Professor Hough said: "I am delighted and a bit overwhelmed by this honour.

"I am so pleased that the detection of gravitational waves has had such a scientific impact and am looking forward to the future discoveries my colleagues and I are going to see in the coming years."

Book shop founder Tim Waterstone becomes a Sir for services to charity and bookselling.

Mr Waterstone, who was born in Glasgow but grew up in England, opened his first book shop in 1982, going on to make it the largest bookselling group in Europe.

Race horse trainer Lucinda Russell, who trained the 2017 Grand National winner One for Arthur will be awarded an OBE and Oil industry tycoon Sir Ian Wood, who was given a knighthood in 1994, adds to his honours by being made chancellor of the Order of the Thistle by the Queen.

Sir Craig Reedie, president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, receives a Knight Grand Cross for services to Sport while Douglas Flint is knighted for services to the finance industry.

Douglas Flint has been recognised with a knighthood for services to the finance industry.

Lucinda Russell: Awarded an OBE.
Lucinda Russell: Awarded an OBE. PA images

A lifeboat volunteer involved in 634 rescues has been honoured with an MBE along with long-serving emergency service workers.

Bill Deans, 68, started volunteering with Aberdeen's Inshore Lifeboat team in 1976 when he was working as a police officer.

He retired from the force in 2002 and took up a role with the RNLI to train crews.

From Police Scotland, Inspector Craig Rankine and Superintendent Suzie Mertes have been awarded the Queen's Police Medal for their work with the force's Youth Volunteers programme and Scottish Women's Development Forum respectively.

Rosemary Curtis, Libby Logan and David Rout are to receive the Queen's Fire Service Medal for their service, while paramedic Pat McGrattan has been honoured with the Queen's Ambulance Medal for 20 years of volunteer training with colleagues.

Poet Kate Clanchy has been made an MBE for services to literature.

And Sister Imelda Poole, president of Religious in Europe Networking Against Trafficking and Exploitation (RENATE), has been made an MBE for services to combating modern slavery.

The nun, who has spent almost a decade heading up an anti-human trafficking network across Europe, hopes her inclusion on the honours list will draw attention to the "terrible crime".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "The Queen's Birthday Honours list illustrates the achievements of many exceptional people from across Scotland who have shown outstanding service and dedication.

"The recipients range from those who work in the fields of education and business, medicine and science, to those who promote our country on the world's sporting stage and through traditional music."

