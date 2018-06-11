Hundreds of jobs under threat at 32 Scottish Poundworlds

The high street bargain retailer filed for administration on Monday morning.

Poundworld: Retailer has filed for administration (file pic). PA

Hundreds of jobs are under threat at 32 Poundworld stores in Scotland, it is understood.

The bargain retailer filed for administration on Monday morning after talks with potential buyer R Capital broke down.

Poundworld, which has 335 branches and employs more than 5000 people, reported losses of more than £17m last year, up £5.4m from the year before.

Deloitte has been appointed as administrator and is seeking a buyer for the business.

Clare Boardman, from Deloitte, said: "The retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging and Poundworld has been seeking to address this through a restructure of its business.

"Unfortunately, this has not been possible. We still believe a buyer can be found for the business or at least part of it and we are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.

"We thank all employees for their support at this difficult time."

It follows House of Fraser announcing plans to close 31 branches, including its Princes Street store in Edinburgh.

Toys R Us and Maplin have also collapsed into administration this year, while Carpetright intends to close 13 Scottish stores.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.