Foreign investors ploughing more cash into Scotland

A new survey has shown a 7% increase in the amount of overseas investment.

Scotland: Proving attractive to investors. PA

Scotland saw a 7% rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in 2017, according to a survey.

EY's Attractiveness Survey shows the country has retained its "premier position" because of an FDI growth rate higher than the UK as a whole.

Analysis of FDI projects during 2017 shows it was the top performing location in the UK outside London.

Scotland secured 24% of research and development (R&D) projects coming into the UK - a 70% year-on-year increase.

Paul Lewis, managing director of Scottish Development International (SDI), said: "This survey illustrates that Scotland is now firmly established as a location of choice for global investors.

"To be the number one UK location for R&D investment and the number one UK FDI location behind London generally is a tremendous achievement."

The report found there was a 104% increase in FDI job creation in Scotland, reflecting a shift towards larger projects.

There was also a 56% increase in digital FDI projects, making this Scotland's second largest sector after business services.

A 25% increase in manufacturing FDI projects was also reported.

Scotland's attractiveness has held steady, according to the study while London's has decreased.

Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen took third, sixth and eighth place respectively.

The top five countries investing in Scotland were the US (36 projects), Norway (ten), France (nine), Ireland (seven) and China (six).

Mr Lewis added: "In recent years, our inward investment activity has become more focused, targeting our resources on those areas of opportunity and companies where we see more likelihood of success.

"It's great to see that these efforts have paid off and we're starting to make inroads in areas like digital and high value R&D projects, and increasing investments from markets like China."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.