Sunny spell over as Scotland set for rain and 60mph winds

Weather from the Atlantic is to affect areas in the north of the country from Wednesday.

Gusts of more than 60mph and rain are to hit parts of Scotland after record-breaking levels of sunshine.

Weather from the Atlantic is to affect the west coast, the Hebrides and the Northern Isles from Wednesday, with gale force winds set to batter the Outer Hebrides, Shetland and Orkney.

Travel disruption is also expected to be caused by the conditions, with 25mm of rain expected in the Highlands.

It comes after soaring temperatures for May across Scotland.

Areas including Dyce in Aberdeen, Aviemore and Strathallan, Perth, all recorded their warmest May in years.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "The weather will change dramatically at the middle of this week with a deep low pressure system coming in from the Atlantic, something we've not had for a long time.

"The low will track to the north of the country on Wednesday night and Thursday with strong winds and a spell of rain.

"Winds will reach gale force along the west coast, the Hebrides, and later, the Northern Isles.

"There's a risk of gusts exceeding 60mph for the Outer Hebrides, Shetland and Orkney.

"The blustery conditions are likely to cause some disruption to ferry crossings and could mean that restrictions for high sided vehicles are put in place on some of the bridges."

Sean added: "The winds shouldn't be anything too exceptional, but are a little out of the ordinary for the time of year and will certainly be a bit of a shock compared to recent benign conditions.

"Many areas in central, southern and eastern Scotland had less than half the rainfall they'd normally get though the month of May.

"This has left farms and gardens very dry and they've required a lot of watering in the past few weeks.

"The rain on Wednesday night could bring up to 25mm in the wettest parts of the west Highlands, but perhaps just several millimetres to the south and east."

Lerwick had its highest temperatures for more than 100 years last month.

Sean said: "The blocked pattern is very similar to the one that brought us the very cold air and heavy snow back in March, although at this time of year, an easterly air flow can bring us drier and much warmer weather, which has of course been the case.

"Many areas had one of their driest, warmest and sunniest Mays for many years.

"In a few spots it was even record breaking, with Kinlochewe, Strathallan, Aviemore, Leuchars, Dyce, Fyvie, Balmoral and Lerwick all breaking their temperature records for May.

"The most significant was Lerwick, where the records go back over 100 years.

"Since the start of May, Glasgow has had 302 hours of sunshine, giving an average of just over seven hours of bright sunshine a day.

"Ayr has been one of the sunniest spots in Scotland, with 360 hours of sunshine since May 1."

