Survival-boosting drug approved for Scots cancer patients

Doctors can now administer Rydapt which also reduces the risk of a leukaemia relapse.

New pill: Cancer drug could lengthen patients' lives (file pic) PA / Cropped

A new drug that improves survival rates in patients with an aggressive form of cancer will be made available in Scotland.

Medicine chiefs announced on Monday that doctors can now administer midostaurin to treat people with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The disease carries a genetic mutation for around a third of people who contract it, meaning their chances of survival are lowered.

The drug, known by its brand name Rydapt, improved survival rates in more than half of patients who took part in a trial.

More than 50% of trial participants initially treated with Rydapt were alive four years after beginning chemotherapy, compared to 44% of patients who underwent chemotherapy alone.

Rydapt has also been approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium for use as a "maintenance treatment" after patients finish intensive chemotherapy, which has been shown to reduce the risk of relapse.

Dr Alasdair Rankin, director of research and patient experience at cancer charity Bloodwise, said: "Today's announcement is hugely positive news for people in Scotland who are diagnosed with this particular type of AML.

"Midostaurin has been shown to have minimal side effects and offers the reassurance to patients that everything possible is being done to reduce their chances of the disease coming back."

Around 200 people are diagnosed with AML each year in Scotland.

While younger patients have a better outlook, overall less than one in five patients survive for more than five years after diagnosis.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.