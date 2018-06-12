One in three seek medical answers online above a GP visit 

A survey found a third would not be at ease talking to friends or loved ones about their own health.

Survey: Many Scots would rather seek answers online than consult their GP. PA

Almost a third of Scots would check symptoms of a health concern online rather than see a doctor, according to a survey.

It also found a similar number of people would not feel comfortable talking to friends or loved ones about their own health.

The poll was carried out by YouGov for Diabetes UK, who want more people to talk about the illness.

The survey, which interviewed 2,072 people across the UK and 174 in Scotland, found 30% of Scots said they would seek online advice first over talking to a GP.

Less than a quarter (23%) said they would feel comfortable speaking to an employer about health concerns.

Diabetes UK said there is no such thing as a silly question with diabetes and health and encouraged people to engage with healthcare professionals.

Angela Mitchell, national director of Diabetes Scotland, said: "Talking about diabetes can be hard.

"But for someone living with the condition, or caring for someone who does, it can mean getting the right treatment, ensuring your rights are protected at work, or making sure your child gets the best care at school.

"That's why being able to talk about diabetes, and having people to talk to about the condition, is so important.

"This diabetes week we want to help people live better with diabetes, by giving them tools and tips to start tricky conversations, and get the support they really need."

For more information visit the Diabetes UK website.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.