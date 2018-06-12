News Stand: MPs vote on Brexit bill, Trump meets Kim

Here are the front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, June 12.

#ScotPapers: The front pages from across Scotland.

The National leads with MPs being told to "halt Tory power grab" in the Brexit bill.

The Scottish Times covers the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The Scotsman leads with news that the new transport bill will scrap pavement parking and give new powers over bus services.

The Herald covers the story that anti-social behaviour has lead to more than 120 complaints each day.

The Press and Journal leads with cyclists being allowed to use the new Aberdeen bypass before it opens.

And The Independent leads with a trafficking victim who has been refused a UK visa.

