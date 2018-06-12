Scots set for summer storm with risk of travel disruption

A low pressure system from the Atlantic is to snap the country out of its sunny spell.

Scotland is preparing for heavy showers and gusts of up to 60mph as part of a summer storm that could cause travel disruption.

Localised flooding is also possible as a low pressure system from the Atlantic rolls across the country following weeks of sunshine.

From Wednesday night, winds will start to strengthen in the north-west, with gales developing across the Western Isles and moving to all areas of Scotland overnight.

On Thursday, there will be a risk of severe gales in northern and western areas of up to 60mph.

The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain on Wednesday night and followed by blustery showers during Thursday.

As a result, there could be ferry and rail delays and cancellations, potentially hitting holidaymakers.

Parts of the country expected to be hit on Thursday morning include Islay, Kintyre, Ayrshire and Glasgow.

The change in the weather comes after soaring temperatures for May across Scotland, with areas like Dyce in Aberdeen, Strathallan, Perth, and Aviemore all recording their warmest May in years.

Lerwick in the Shetlands enjoyed its warmest weather in more than 100 years.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "After weeks of dry and calm weather for much of the country, it's all about to change from Wednesday night as a deep low pressure system rolls in from the Atlantic.

"At the moment the system is sitting in the eastern Atlantic, just east of Canada, however it will engage with the jet stream in the next 24 hours and deepen as it moves towards Scotland."

'Winds of this strength are obviously not out of the ordinary for Scotland, although are fairly uncommon at this time of year.' Sean Batty

Sean continued: "The exact track of the weather system is still being monitored but there is a risk of a stronger swathe of winds affecting Islay, Kintyre, Ayrshire and the Glasgow area during Thursday morning.

"This may change as the track becomes better known, although it's something we'll be keeping a close eye on.

"Winds of this strength are obviously not out of the ordinary for Scotland, although are fairly uncommon at this time of year.

"Given the time of year, the winds could have more of an impact.

"There is a chance of ferry and rail delays and cancellations, which would have an impact on the increased number of holidaymakers at this time of year."

Due to the weeks of record-breaking sunshine and dry weather, the ground in some areas will be hard, making it more difficult for the rainfall to soak in.

This could lead to "some large puddles and localised flooding issues in parts of the west Highlands", said Sean.

In Tiree and the Western Isles, there has been no recorded rainfall at all in the past three weeks.

However, these areas are likely to get around 20-30mm of rain over the next couple of days.

Sean said: "In the Lochalsh and Lochaber area there could be as much as 80mm or rain in a fairly short period."

"Also, the trees are in full leaf and there's therefore more of a risk that trees may be damaged, and there's a possibility that birds nests could be blow out of trees."

He added: "The weather will be a lot calmer again into the weekend, although we'll see a return to sunshine and heavy thundery showers."

