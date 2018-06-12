  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots set for summer storm with risk of travel disruption

Sean Batty Sean Batty Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

A low pressure system from the Atlantic is to snap the country out of its sunny spell.

Scotland is preparing for heavy showers and gusts of up to 60mph as part of a summer storm that could cause travel disruption.

Localised flooding is also possible as a low pressure system from the Atlantic rolls across the country following weeks of sunshine.

From Wednesday night, winds will start to strengthen in the north-west, with gales developing across the Western Isles and moving to all areas of Scotland overnight.

On Thursday, there will be a risk of severe gales in northern and western areas of up to 60mph.

The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain on Wednesday night and followed by blustery showers during Thursday.

As a result, there could be ferry and rail delays and cancellations, potentially hitting holidaymakers.

Parts of the country expected to be hit on Thursday morning include Islay, Kintyre, Ayrshire and Glasgow.

The change in the weather comes after soaring temperatures for May across Scotland, with areas like Dyce in Aberdeen, Strathallan, Perth, and Aviemore all recording their warmest May in years.

Lerwick in the Shetlands enjoyed its warmest weather in more than 100 years.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "After weeks of dry and calm weather for much of the country, it's all about to change from Wednesday night as a deep low pressure system rolls in from the Atlantic.

"At the moment the system is sitting in the eastern Atlantic, just east of Canada, however it will engage with the jet stream in the next 24 hours and deepen as it moves towards Scotland."

'Winds of this strength are obviously not out of the ordinary for Scotland, although are fairly uncommon at this time of year.'
Sean Batty

Sean continued: "The exact track of the weather system is still being monitored but there is a risk of a stronger swathe of winds affecting Islay, Kintyre, Ayrshire and the Glasgow area during Thursday morning.

"This may change as the track becomes better known, although it's something we'll be keeping a close eye on.

"Winds of this strength are obviously not out of the ordinary for Scotland, although are fairly uncommon at this time of year.

"Given the time of year, the winds could have more of an impact.

"There is a chance of ferry and rail delays and cancellations, which would have an impact on the increased number of holidaymakers at this time of year."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1415953-scots-heatwave-to-bring-hottest-holiday-weekend-in-25-years/ | default

Due to the weeks of record-breaking sunshine and dry weather, the ground in some areas will be hard, making it more difficult for the rainfall to soak in.

This could lead to "some large puddles and localised flooding issues in parts of the west Highlands", said Sean.

In Tiree and the Western Isles, there has been no recorded rainfall at all in the past three weeks.

However, these areas are likely to get around 20-30mm of rain over the next couple of days.

Sean said: "In the Lochalsh and Lochaber area there could be as much as 80mm or rain in a fairly short period."

"Also, the trees are in full leaf and there's therefore more of a risk that trees may be damaged, and there's a possibility that birds nests could be blow out of trees."

He added: "The weather will be a lot calmer again into the weekend, although we'll see a return to sunshine and heavy thundery showers."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.