News Stand: Brexit pushed forward without Scottish consent

Here are the front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, June 13.

ScotPapers: The top stories from across Scotland.

The National, The Scotsman and The Herald all cover the Brexit vote on Tuesday, which wasn't amended to stop devolved powers being returned to Westminster.

The Scottish Times leads with the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un on Tuesday in Singapore.

The Press and Journal covers the story of a fire attack on locals cars.

And The Sun covers contradictory promises made to MPs before the Brexit vote by the Prime Minister.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.