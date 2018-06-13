News Stand: Brexit pushed forward without Scottish consent
Here are the front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, June 13.
The National, The Scotsman and The Herald all cover the Brexit vote on Tuesday, which wasn't amended to stop devolved powers being returned to Westminster.
The Scottish Times leads with the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un on Tuesday in Singapore.
The Press and Journal covers the story of a fire attack on locals cars.
And The Sun covers contradictory promises made to MPs before the Brexit vote by the Prime Minister.
