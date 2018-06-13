Deaths on Scotland's roads fall by almost a quarter

There were 146 fatalities in 2017, official statistics from Transport Scotland show.

The number of people killed on Scotland's roads fell by almost a quarter last year, official statistics show.

There were 146 fatalities in 2017, 45 fewer than in 2016 pointing to a reduction of 24%.

Provisional figures for the Key Reported Road Casualties Scotland publication were released on Wednesday morning by Transport Scotland.

It showed the number of people seriously injured fell by 7% to 1580.

However there were six more pedestrian fatalities, with 38 killed in 2017.

In October last year, Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the rise number of fatalities in 2016 had been "disappointing".

The most recent figures for fatalities are a reduction of 50% from the 2004 - 2008 baseline.

The Scottish Government's target is for a reduction of 40% by 2020.

Transport Scotland's figures also showed the number of child casualties on roads had decreased by 10%.

