News Stand: SNP walk out, Pilot dies in helicopter crash

Catch up with the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday June 14.

News Stand: 14/06/2018.

Most of today's front pages are dominated by the news that SNP MPs walked out of Westminster during a stormy PMQs on Wednesday.

The National says Scotland won't be silenced.

The Daily Record has: Time for a sharp Brexit.

The Scotsman: SNP prepares for 'guerilla' war on Brexit after MPs walkout.

The Press and Journal in Inverness has Pilot dies after helicopter crash.

The Times of Scotland say Web giants 'are fuelling child mental health crisis.'

The Scottish Daily Express say Price war at the petrol pumps.

