Storm Hector batters Scotland with high winds and rain

Chris Foote

Winds could gust at up to 70mph in the west on Thursday as the storm sweeps in.

Storm Hector: Tree felled on Great Western Road in Glasgow.
Storm Hector: Tree felled on Great Western Road in Glasgow.

Storm Hector has hit Scotland, battering the country with high winds and heavy rain.

Winds could gust at up to 70mph and the heaviest rain is likely to fall in the west on Thursday.

Trains have been delayed and cancelled in the central belt by fallen trees and downed overhead lines.

Meanwhile, west Scotland ferry operator CalMac warned most of its sailings had been affected by the weather.

A Met Office yellow weather warning has been issued for the whole of Scotland except Shetland, while an amber warning covers part of Northern Ireland.

Felled: Fallen tree at Kirkwood train station in Coatbridge.
Felled: Fallen tree at Kirkwood train station in Coatbridge.

However, the forecaster warned it might step up its warning in Scotland later in the day.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A very windy spell will develop during Wednesday night in association with a deep area of low pressure, now named Storm Hector.

"Within the warning area, the greatest potential for disruption is likely to be in northern parts of Northern Ireland around rush hour on Thursday and later in the morning across southern and central parts of Scotland.

"It is possible that Amber warnings may be issued for some areas later on Wednesday or early on Thursday if this risk increases further."

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway, and Orkney.

