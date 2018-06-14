Scottish protests planned for Trump's visit to UK

Protests will take place in Edinburgh and Glasgow to coincide with Trump's visit.

Trump: Events organised by protest groups. PA

Anti-Trump protests will take place in Edinburgh and Glasgow to coincide with the US president's visit to the UK.

Events have been organised by the Scotland United Against Trump movement, with participants including trade unions, political parties, faith groups and others.

Donald Trump is due to visit the UK on July 13, with speculation his stay might be extended to include a trip to Scotland, where he owns two golf resorts.

Campaigners said they would protest against his policies and politics, and "the corporate interests for whom he governs".

Dave Moxham, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, said: "All of the organisations coming together for these protests agree that Donald Trump's presidency is proving every bit as dangerous and divisive as people feared."

Kirsty Haigh of campaign organisation Scotland Unite Against Trump said: "Trump likes to talk up his Scottish connections - but we are going to show that his politics are not welcome here.

"A growing coalition of organisations and campaigns are coming together to say that Scotland will stand united against Trump.

"Over the next month, we're going to be building support for two massive days of actions with a rally in Glasgow and national demonstration and festival in Edinburgh. We will also send a message to the Tory government that we will not tolerate their pandering to Trump."

The events are supported by political parties including Scottish Labour, the SNP and the Scottish Greens

