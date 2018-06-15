News Stand: Mundell attacks devolution, drive for non-EU doctors

Here are the front pages from across Scotland on Friday June 16.

The National leads with the story that David Mundell claims Westminster can legislate in Holyrood.

The Scotsman covers the news that an immigration cap will be lifted to allow more non-EU medical staff to work in Scotland.

The Scottish Daily Express leads with the news that the Scottish Fire service is facing a cash shortfall.

The Scottish Times says BBC presenters have accused the corporation of "throwing them under a bus" by switching them on to the staff payroll in a move that leaves them facing higher taxes.

The Press and Journal leads with tributes paid to a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Western Isles.

And the Daily Mirror covers the news that parents are being asked to donate essential items to schools who can no longer afford it.

