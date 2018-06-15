Scotland worst hit by bank closures with two a week

Consumer watchdog Which? said Scotland has been the worst hit area of the UK.

RBS: Bank to close branches across Scotland this year (file pic).a Philip Toscano / PA

The equivalent of two banks shut their doors in Scotland each week, according to consumer watchdog Which?, with more than 350 closures in three years.

Which? described the rate of closures as "alarming" and said Scotland has been the worst hit area of the UK.

Since 2015 a total of 368 banks have closed north of the border - or are scheduled to do so - including 52 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

The rate of closures is also accelerating, according to Which?, with 2868 across the UK.

Which? Money expert Gareth Shaw said: "Bank branch closures are happening at an alarming rate - with almost 60 shutting every month - stripping customers and communities of access to the financial services they need.

"While the decision is clearly a commercial one for a bank to take, it is also crucial that banks do recognise the needs of their customers and the communities they serve, before simply shutting their doors - and their customers out."

Which? said that while mobile banking trucks may visit towns and villages, they are not as convenient as a dedicated bank branch.

It also said banking apps are not suitable for everyone and do not always give people easy access to their accounts.

NatWest has closed the most branches with 638 closures, followed by HSBC (440), Lloyds (366) and RBS (350).

A spokesman for trade association UK Finance said: "Bank branches play an important role in local communities which is why decisions to close them are only ever taken after all other options like reducing opening hours and staff numbers have been exhausted."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.