Radio reporter who lost his voice hails software solution
Political journalist Jamie Dupree, 54, is unable to talk due to a rare neurological condition.
A US radio reporter who lost his voice may have found a solution - thanks to a Scottish software company.
Jamie Dupree, 54, a political radio journalist with Cox Media Group, is unable to talk due to a rare neurological condition.
Mr Dupree focused on text-based reporting and communicated with interview subjects through note cards.
But not being able to speak was not just a problem in his profession it affected every area of his life.
Two years later a Scottish company that creates text-to-speech technology has crafted a new "voice" for Mr Dupree.
Now software turns his typed sentences into spoken words.
CereProc used audio recordings from Mr Dupree's decades on the air to create a voice that sounded as much like him as possible.
He said the voice "sounds slightly robotic, but I could hear myself".
