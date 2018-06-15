Radio reporter who lost his voice hails software solution

Political journalist Jamie Dupree, 54, is unable to talk due to a rare neurological condition.

A US radio reporter who lost his voice may have found a solution - thanks to a Scottish software company.

Jamie Dupree, 54, a political radio journalist with Cox Media Group, is unable to talk due to a rare neurological condition.

Mr Dupree focused on text-based reporting and communicated with interview subjects through note cards.

But not being able to speak was not just a problem in his profession it affected every area of his life.

Two years later a Scottish company that creates text-to-speech technology has crafted a new "voice" for Mr Dupree.

Now software turns his typed sentences into spoken words.

CereProc used audio recordings from Mr Dupree's decades on the air to create a voice that sounded as much like him as possible.

He said the voice "sounds slightly robotic, but I could hear myself".

