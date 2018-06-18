News Stand: Art School rebuild to cost hundred of millions
Catch up with today's front page news from across Scotland on Monday, June 18.
Daily Record: Giant bill to save Rennie Mackintosh masterpiece.
The National: Heartbroken.
The Scotsman: Bill to rebuild art school in 'hundreds of millions'.
The Herald: Sadness turns to anger over art school disaster.
The Times of Scotland: £100m to rebuild Glasgow art school after new blaze.
And finally the Press and Journal: Neighbourhood in shock as teen dies.
