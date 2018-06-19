  • STV
Charity warns health boards over cancer scan discrepancies

STV

Prostate Cancer UK found four do not offer access to new 'ground-breaking' diagnostic scans.

Health: The charity obtained the information from an FOI request. Reuters

A charity has called for improvements in the provision of the latest scans for prostate cancer, claiming men are being "let down" with no access at all in several Scottish health boards.

Freedom of Information (FOI) requests by Prostate Cancer UK found four NHS boards do not offer access to new "ground-breaking" diagnostic scans for the disease, which could boost detection and cut down on unnecessary biopsies.

The remaining 10 do offer the multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) before biopsy, although not all are doing so to the "highest evidence based standards" and only two say they offer a scan to most men, the charity said.

The organisation is calling on the boards offering no access to prioritise making the service available without delay.

It also wants boards across the whole of Scotland to address the variation in the level and quality at which it is offered.

Heather Blake of Prostate Cancer UK said: "We have seen some good progress in the adoption of pre-biopsy mpMRI over the last year.

"However, widespread variation in the level and quality of access continues to persist, with men in a third of NHS boards being let down with no access whatsoever.

"This groundbreaking diagnostic tool is the biggest leap forward in prostate cancer diagnosis for decades and it is therefore appalling that health officials in some areas are still not seeing this as a priority.

"We urge NHS boards in the worst offending areas to step up and focus their efforts on getting mpMRI before biopsy to men without delay.

"Every man with suspected prostate cancer deserves the chance of a more accurate diagnosis."

Prostate Cancer UK said its FOI requests found no access in NHS Dumfries and Galloway, Forth Valley, Shetland and Tayside.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said all men with suspected prostate cancer are treated in line with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) approved diagnostic pathway.

She said 20% of men with suspected cancer receive the mpMRI before biopsy as part of a clinical research study funded by Prostate Cancer UK and Chief Scientist Office Scotland.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it was "in the process of developing protocols and pathways" to replace its biopsy first pathway with an mpMRI first pathway.

NHS Highland is the only board to offer the scans to all eligible men.

David Douglas, prostate cancer clinical lead for the North of Scotland, said: "Working in an area that provides mpMRI scans before biopsy, I can see clearly the impact for men.

"Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in Scotland and the NHS needs to invest in game-changing diagnostic techniques, such as mpMRI, as well as the radiology staff who provide them, if we are to provide an equitable service for men with suspected prostate cancer."

A spokeswoman for NHS Forth Valley said: "A major review of our current pathway for treatment is being undertaken, together with the preparation of a business case to support the move to mpMRI."

