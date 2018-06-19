Search for missing pensioner using walking stick

Donald Smith, 97, from Forres has not been seen since Monday afternoon.

Missing: Donald Smith was last seen on Monday. Police Scotland

A search is underway for a pensioner who has been missing overnight.

Donald Smith has been missing from his home in Forres since 12.30pm on Monday.

The 97-year-old uses a walking stick and is known to travel on public transport.

Police Scotland say they are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and believe he may have travelled to the Inverness area by bus or train.

Mr Smith is described as around 5'6" with grey hair and wearing cream chino trousers with a grey jacket.

Anyone who has seen Mr smith or can assist with information to his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101.

