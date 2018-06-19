News Stand: Blue Peter star accused of hen night assault
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, June 19.
Daily Record: 'Blue Peter star stuck his hand down my jeans.'
The Scotsman: Devolution architect Sewel: Brexit row is no power grab.
The National: 'Tories have stabbed Scotland in the back'.
The Scottish Express: 'NHS left me in pain for over a year.'
The Times of Scotland: 'There's no more money, Hammond tells cabinet.'
The Press and Journal: Moray cashes in with ATM victory.
