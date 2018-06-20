Alcohol consumption 'still significant health concern'

Hospital admission rates are eight times higher in poorer areas than affluent ones.

Alcohol: Scotland sells the equivalent to 19.6 units a week for every person. PA

More than ten litres of pure alcohol was consumed last year for every adult in Scotland, a new report on the nation's drinking has revealed.

In 2017 the amount of drink sold in the country was the equivalent to 19.6 units a week for every person - higher than the UK recommended limit of 14 units a week for men and women.

Lucie Giles, lead author of the Scotland's Alcohol Strategy Monitoring Report 2018 said it showed alcohol consumption was still a "significant public health concern".

Almost half (47%) of alcohol sold in shops and supermarkets last year cost less than 50p per unit - the new minimum unit price for drink which has been brought in by the Scottish Government.

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said: "Our world leading minimum unit pricing policy now ensures no alcohol can be sold below 50p per unit.

"I am confident minimum unit pricing will make a significant difference to the harms shown in this report."

Across Scotland adults drank an average of 10.2 litres of pure alcohol per person in 2017, according to the new NHS Health Scotland report.

And while more Scots are heeding the recommended drinking guidelines, over a quarter (26%) of people were consuming more than this.

Alcohol is now responsible for 22 deaths and 697 hospital admissions a week, it found, with the rates of these more than eight times higher in Scotland's most deprived areas than they are in the most affluent communities.

More than 24,000 people were admitted to hospital for a drink-related condition in 2016-17, with a total of more than 36,000 inpatient stays recorded over the course of the year.

The average price of a unit of drink in the off trade in 2017 was 54p - higher than the 50p minimum unit pricing the Scottish Government has just brought in.

A total of 47% of all alcohol sold in shops and supermarkets cost less than 50p per unit last year - down from from 51% in 2016.

Ms Giles, a public health intelligence adviser at NHS Health Scotland, said: "As a leading cause of illness and early death, alcohol consumption and related harm remains a significant public health concern.

"With rates of alcohol-specific deaths increasing in recent years it is more important than ever that we continue to monitor alcohol price, consumption and alcohol-related harms to inform and evaluate policy."

Ms Campbell said the report "sets out the significant levels of harm that individuals, families and communities experience through alcohol misuse".

