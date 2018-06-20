  • STV
  • MySTV

Alcohol consumption 'still significant health concern'

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

Hospital admission rates are eight times higher in poorer areas than affluent ones.

Alcohol: Scotland sells the equivalent to 19.6 units a week for every person.
Alcohol: Scotland sells the equivalent to 19.6 units a week for every person. PA

More than ten litres of pure alcohol was consumed last year for every adult in Scotland, a new report on the nation's drinking has revealed.

In 2017 the amount of drink sold in the country was the equivalent to 19.6 units a week for every person - higher than the UK recommended limit of 14 units a week for men and women.

Lucie Giles, lead author of the Scotland's Alcohol Strategy Monitoring Report 2018 said it showed alcohol consumption was still a "significant public health concern".

Almost half (47%) of alcohol sold in shops and supermarkets last year cost less than 50p per unit - the new minimum unit price for drink which has been brought in by the Scottish Government.

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said: "Our world leading minimum unit pricing policy now ensures no alcohol can be sold below 50p per unit.

"I am confident minimum unit pricing will make a significant difference to the harms shown in this report."

Across Scotland adults drank an average of 10.2 litres of pure alcohol per person in 2017, according to the new NHS Health Scotland report.

And while more Scots are heeding the recommended drinking guidelines, over a quarter (26%) of people were consuming more than this.

Alcohol is now responsible for 22 deaths and 697 hospital admissions a week, it found, with the rates of these more than eight times higher in Scotland's most deprived areas than they are in the most affluent communities.

More than 24,000 people were admitted to hospital for a drink-related condition in 2016-17, with a total of more than 36,000 inpatient stays recorded over the course of the year.

The average price of a unit of drink in the off trade in 2017 was 54p - higher than the 50p minimum unit pricing the Scottish Government has just brought in.

A total of 47% of all alcohol sold in shops and supermarkets cost less than 50p per unit last year - down from from 51% in 2016.

Ms Giles, a public health intelligence adviser at NHS Health Scotland, said: "As a leading cause of illness and early death, alcohol consumption and related harm remains a significant public health concern.

"With rates of alcohol-specific deaths increasing in recent years it is more important than ever that we continue to monitor alcohol price, consumption and alcohol-related harms to inform and evaluate policy."

Ms Campbell said the report "sets out the significant levels of harm that individuals, families and communities experience through alcohol misuse".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.