Open audition for kids to perform in Nativity! this winter

Director Debbie Isitt is looking for 'characterful' children for the upcoming musical.

Audition: An open casting call is taking place in Edinburgh.

An open casting call will take place for children to take part in Nativity! The Musical this winter.

Youngsters aged between nine to 12 can audition this Saturday in Edinburgh at The Studio from 10am to 6pm.

Children must be no taller than 4ft 7, live within 45 miles of the venue and be available to perform at both the Glasgow shows from November 7 to 11 which will take place at Glasgow's King's Theatre and Edinburgh from November 28 until December 2 which will be performed at the Festival Theatre.

Director Debbie Isitt said: "We are looking for characterful but disciplined children who can 'act' as snobby and superior and yet have a sense of fun.

"Kids who can give over the top performances if required but have good movement ability - marching, basic choreography and have excellent posture.

"They should also be able to sing confidently, have basic acting ability and enjoy performing."

To audition, children must be pre-registered with Keston and Keston via the iOS App Keston Casting- downloadable which can be downloaded for free via the app store or register via the website.

All children who meet the criteria will be sent an invite with full information and the location for the audition.

