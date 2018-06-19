'Put your feet up and float to avoid drowning' says RNLI

Cold water shock is one of the biggest dangers to people on Scotland's coastline.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5799328867001-put-your-feet-up-to-avoid-drowning-says-rnli.jpg" />

Lying back and putting your feet up could save your life if you get into trouble in the water, according to the RNLI.

Twenty-six people died on Scotland's coastline last year and cold water shock is one of the biggest dangers.

It causes people suddenly submerged in frigid water to thrash around and gasp uncontrollably.

The RNLI is urging people to learn about cold water shock to raise their chances of survival, so STV News reporter Claire McNeill took the plunge at Pinkston White Water Centre in Glasgow.

'I couldn't catch my breath or move'

I naively thought I'd be able to present a two-minute live for our lunchtime news programme about the floating technique and what you should do.

But you can see it in my face: I was suffering - almost instantly - from cold water shock, which our lifeguard Iona Hamilton explained triggers the instinctive but life-threatening reaction to gasp uncontrollably and swim.

You're thinking 'get me out of this situation', but I couldn't catch my breath or move my limbs, and trying would make the situation worse.

The effects of cold water shock pass within 60 to 90 seconds but it's in that minute-and-a-half that people get into trouble.

How you react in those 90 seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.