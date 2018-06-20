News Stand: Plight of homeless, working until you drop
Catch up with the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, June 20.
Daily Record: Scots household thrown on to street every 18 minutes.
Scottish Daily Express: 23 million face working until they drop.
The National: Leave voters prefer Brexit to the union.
The Times of Scotland: Intelligence chief wades into Brexit security row.
The Press and Journal: Wife attacks man over dog deaths.
And finally The Herald: May faces new threat as Brexit vote goes to the wire.
