Tougher checks for online knife sale after boy's death

Bailey Gwynne was 16 years old when he was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil.

Tougher checks are being introduced for those buying knives online in the wake of the the fatal stabbing of a teenager at a Scottish school.

The Scottish Govenrment has worked with politicians at Westminster on the new legislation - which will mean online retailers have to carry out rigorous proof of age checks.

Bailey Gwynne, a pupil at Cults Academy in Aberdeenshire, was 16 years old when he was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil in October 2015.

His killer, who was given a nine-year sentence after being found guilty of culpable homicide, bought the weapon online, without having to prove his age.

A multi-agency review in the wake of the schoolboy's death called on ministers to "explore the further legislative controls that can be brought to bear on the purchase of weapons online".

As well as doing that, the new Offensive Weapons Bill - which is UK Government legislation - will mean retailers can no longer deliver blades to residential addresses or drop off points.

The same legislation will also ban the sale of the most corrosive products to under 18s, and make it an offence to be in possession of acid and other such substances in public.

The new law covers areas reserved to Westminster, as well as some that are devolved to Holyrood, with the Scottish Government having worked with UK politicians on the proposals.

To allow them to apply in Scotland, Holyrood ministers will seek a legislative consent motion for the Bill.

Scottish Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said: "I wrote to the UK Government in January 2017 raising concerns about the online sale of knives and the need for a joint approach - I'm glad to see this Bill will address these issues and ensure more barriers are put in place to stop young people accessing knives and other offensive weapons online.

"We are resolute in our determination to tackle violent crime, and this Bill, on which we have engaged closely with the UK Government, ensures we are going further to prevent incidents with offensive weapons from happening in the first place, as well as future-proofing the law."

Mr Matheson added: "Possession of offensive weapons was down 69% from 2006 to 2016, and we are continuing to work with schools and local authorities on anti-violence campaigns to reduce incidents further."