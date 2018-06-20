  • STV
  • MySTV

Action plan for 'tobacco free generation' unveiled

STV

The campaign will target children who were born in 2013 to reduce smoking.

Smoking: The campaign targets young people.
Smoking: The campaign targets young people. © No Smoking Day

Ministers have unveiled a new action plan to help Scotland meet the target of having a tobacco-free generation by 2034.

The Scottish Government's updated plan contains 44 measures aimed at addressing health inequalities and cutting smoking rates.

It includes plans to ban smoking around hospital buildings and implement the ban on possessing tobacco in prisons.

It also outlines media campaigns around discouraging smoking in school grounds and communal stairwells and preventing young people from taking up the habit.

Professor Linda Bauld, Cancer Research UK's prevention expert based at the University of Stirling, said the "much-needed" plan will save lives.

She said: "The renewed commitment in this plan to work towards a smoke-free Scotland by 2034 is welcome.

"However, if the goal of helping people to stop smoking through the new Quit Your Way service is to be truly effective, levels of investment must be maintained.

"We know that stop smoking services are the most effective way to help people quit. Smokers are around three times more likely to quit if they use these services."

Tobacco is the biggest preventable cause of cancer in Scotland, responsible for more than 5700 cases every year, according to the charity.

In 2013, ministers set out plans to create a tobacco-free generation, meaning that when children born in 2013 reached the age of 21, their generation would not be smokers.

Launching the updated action plan, Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell said: "Five years ago we set an ambitious target to create a tobacco-free generation by 2034.

"We've made good progress - halving the number of children exposed to secondhand smoke, introducing plain packaging and cracking down on cigarette sales to under-18s. Now it's time to set out our next steps.

"The action plan I'm publishing demonstrates our commitment to the new public health priorities, which include an ambition for a Scotland free from the harms caused by alcohol, tobacco and other drugs. All of these together can create a healthier Scotland."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.