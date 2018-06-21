  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland 'less attractive to migrants' after Brexit

STV

Scotland could struggle to attract migrants if a more restrictive system is introduced

Brexit: Skilled and semi-skilled migrants may look elsewhere.
Brexit: Skilled and semi-skilled migrants may look elsewhere. Steve Parsons/PA

Scotland could struggle to attract migrants if a more restrictive system is introduced post-Brexit, a new report concludes.

Research by academics at the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow said the UK and Scotland would have to compete with other countries as potential migrant destinations, including the USA, Canada and Australia.

The paper found that a shift to tighter controls would have "substantial effects" on the supply of migrants into lower-skilled jobs and would also reduce the likelihood of migrants settling for the longer term, particularly families with young children.

The findings were based on 207 in-depth interviews with migrants across Scotland in 2014 and 2015, as well as a set of focus groups and interviews with 31 migrants in January and February 2018.

"For many migrants the relative ease and speed with which decisions to relocate can be made in the context of free movement have helped to make the UK/Scotland an attractive destination," researchers said.

"Participants stated very clearly that in the absence of free movement, the UK would have to compete more strongly with other English-speaking countries such as the USA, Canada and Australia, particularly with regards to migration to lower-skilled jobs.

"In short, both data sets show very clearly that a more complicated post- Brexit immigration regime will deprive the UK/Scotland of some of its main advantages over other possible migrant destination countries, both within the EEA and beyond, at least amongst some groups of potential EEA migrants."

It added: "Whilst controlling spontaneous and unplanned patterns of settlement may be a deliberate goal of migration policy at a UK level, this will have significant implications for Scotland and/or for specific regions which may wish to encourage longer-term patterns of migration and settlement in order to meet demographic, social or labour market needs."

SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon said the findings reinforced the need for control over migration to be devolved to Scotland.

She said: "This report from the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow shows how dangerous Tory Brexit plans will be for Scotland's economy - with real concerns being raised about migrants being deterred from coming here after 2019.

"This is why it is time for powers over migration to be devolved, as the Scottish Parliament has called for, and for us to build a system that works in Scotland's interests, not against us.

"There is a growing consensus that the Tories need to do more than simply drop their net migration targets, and instead either maintain or increase migration levels across Scotland."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.