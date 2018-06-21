News Stand: Fajita cheater, ego crisis drives men to steroids
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, June 21.
Daily Record: Fajita Cheater- 'Cruel Meaghan dumps husband three days after wedding in Mexico.'
The Press and Journal: Ego crisis drives men to steroids.
The Times of Scotland: Trump and Putin plan talks during Europe trip.
The Daily Express: Justice for hundreds killed by 'Dr Death'.
The National: Money grab.
The Guardian: Government apologises decades after 450 patients killed in hospital.
