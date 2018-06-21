Frog and toad sightings 'drying up', say conservationists

The RSPB's wildlife survey of 10,357 gardens show frog and toad sightings have dropped.

Frogs: Sightings have dropped.

Sightings of frogs and toads in Scotland are declining, according to a garden survey by a conservation group.

The RSPB's wildlife survey, part of the organisation's Big Garden Birdwatch, show frog and toad sightings have dropped.

Frogs have been seen in more than 60% of gardens across Scotland and were seen at least monthly in over a quarter of gardens.

But the wildlife survey, which analysed 10,357 gardens in Scotland, found regular amphibian sightings, had fallen by 5% since 2014 when it was last conducted.

This pattern was similar for toads who were seen in 17% of outdoor spaces on a monthly basis, down from 25% four years ago.

James Silvey, species and habitats officer at RSPB Scotland said: "Many of us may have childhood memories of watching tadpoles swimming about in ponds or spotting toads hidden away under rocks - early encounters with nature often stay with us for a lifetime.

"Sadly, such experiences are becoming less common with children spending less time outdoors.

"As frog and toads are amphibians they need a nearby source of water close to their homes to survive.

"It's very easy to give them a helping hand by creating a small pond, or using a washing up bowl to make a pool away from sunlight and well covered with plants."

Despite the UK population suffering widespread declines in recent decades, 62% of people in Scotland spotted a hedgehog in their gardens over the past year.

Foxes remained one of the other most common garden visitors with one being seen in 70% of our gardens and outdoor spaces.

Across the UK just 6% of those taking part had seen a red squirrel in the past year.

The figure in Scotland, however, was far higher at 37%.

Big Garden Birdwatch is the world's largest garden wildlife survey and happens annually on the last weekend in January.

