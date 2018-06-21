  • STV
  • MySTV

Frog and toad sightings 'drying up', say conservationists

STV

The RSPB's wildlife survey of 10,357 gardens show frog and toad sightings have dropped.

Frogs: Sightings have dropped.
Frogs: Sightings have dropped.

Sightings of frogs and toads in Scotland are declining, according to a garden survey by a conservation group.

The RSPB's wildlife survey, part of the organisation's Big Garden Birdwatch, show frog and toad sightings have dropped.

Frogs have been seen in more than 60% of gardens across Scotland and were seen at least monthly in over a quarter of gardens.

But the wildlife survey, which analysed 10,357 gardens in Scotland, found regular amphibian sightings, had fallen by 5% since 2014 when it was last conducted.

This pattern was similar for toads who were seen in 17% of outdoor spaces on a monthly basis, down from 25% four years ago.

James Silvey, species and habitats officer at RSPB Scotland said: "Many of us may have childhood memories of watching tadpoles swimming about in ponds or spotting toads hidden away under rocks - early encounters with nature often stay with us for a lifetime.

"Sadly, such experiences are becoming less common with children spending less time outdoors.

"As frog and toads are amphibians they need a nearby source of water close to their homes to survive.

"It's very easy to give them a helping hand by creating a small pond, or using a washing up bowl to make a pool away from sunlight and well covered with plants."

Despite the UK population suffering widespread declines in recent decades, 62% of people in Scotland spotted a hedgehog in their gardens over the past year.

Foxes remained one of the other most common garden visitors with one being seen in 70% of our gardens and outdoor spaces.

Across the UK just 6% of those taking part had seen a red squirrel in the past year.

The figure in Scotland, however, was far higher at 37%.

Big Garden Birdwatch is the world's largest garden wildlife survey and happens annually on the last weekend in January.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.